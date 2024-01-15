Divorce Spells: Why are Women Happier after Divorce?

Divorce Spells– Divorce is a stressful experience that anyone can go through. However, on the flip side,

researchers at Kingston University in London have discovered that women experience a notable

increase in happiness and life satisfaction after finalising their divorces.

They become happier than men. The findings, published in the journal Economica, reveal that

women tend to exhibit heightened levels of contentment for as long as five years post-divorce,

surpassing their average or baseline levels of happiness experienced over their lifetimes.

But truth be told, divorce is not an easy process.

Divorce spells aim to address various aspects of the divorce process, from facilitating a peaceful

separation to healing emotional wounds and fostering a path towards personal growth.

According to the World Health Organisation, divorce is the second most common cause of

psychological distress after the death of a spouse.

But what if there was a way to make divorce easier, faster, and more peaceful? What if you could

use the power of magic to end your marriage without any drama, conflict, or resentment? What if

you could get divorce spells that work?

Divorce spells are rooted in ancient traditions and spiritual practices, are believed to assist

individuals in navigating the complexities of divorce and achieving a harmonious outcome.

In this article, we will explore the concept of divorce spells and how they can help you achieve a

harmonious and amicable divorce. We will also address some of the common questions and

concerns that people have about divorce spells, such as their effectiveness, ethics, and safety. By

the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of divorce spells and how to use them

to your advantage.

What are Divorce Spells and What Do They

Do?

Divorce spells are a type of magic that can help you end your marriage in a smooth and peaceful

way. Divorce spells can also help you heal from the emotional trauma of divorce and move on

with your life. Divorce spells can be cast by yourself or by a professional spell caster, depending

on your preference and experience.

There are different types of divorce spells that can suit different situations and goals. Some of the

most common divorce spells are:

 Separation spells: These spells facilitate both physical and emotional detachment from

your spouse. They can induce a loss of interest or love, and even lead to a divorce

without resistance. Additionally, separation spells assist in overcoming feelings of guilt,

anger, or sadness.

 No-contact spells: Designed to sever communication and interaction with your spouse,

these spells halt calls, texts, emails, and visits. They also act as a shield against

harassment, manipulation, or abuse.

 Spells for finding love anew: These spells focus on attracting a new partner post-divorce.

They enhance your confidence, charisma, and overall appeal. Furthermore, they aid in

meeting a compatible, supportive, and respectful new partner.

The principles behind divorce spells are based on the law of attraction and manifestation. The

law of attraction states that whatever you think, feel, and believe, you attract into your life.

Manifestation is the process of turning your thoughts and desires into reality. By using divorce

spells, you can align your thoughts and feelings with your desired outcome and manifest a

divorce in your best interest.

How to Cast a Divorce Spell

Casting a divorce spell is not as difficult as it may seem. You just need to follow some simple

steps and have some basic tools and materials.

Here is a general guide on how to cast a divorce spell:

1. Select the Right Divorce Spell:

Choose a suitable divorce spell based on your situation and goals. Options can be found

online, in books, or you can create your own. Understand its purpose and effects before

proceeding.

2. Clarify Your Intentions:

Clearly state the outcome you desire. Write it down or vocalise it, like saying, “I want to

divorce my spouse peacefully and amicably.”

3. Gather Necessary Tools:

Collect items like candles, matches, herbs, oils, crystals, photos, paper, pen, etc.,

depending on the chosen spell.

4. Choose a Suitable Location:

Find a quiet, comfortable space where you feel safe and relaxed. This can be indoors, like

your bedroom or living room, or outdoors with privacy and permission.

5. Prepare the Space:

Set a positive atmosphere by cleaning, using incense, calming music, or protective

measures like creating a circle with salt, chalk, or rope.

6. Follow Spell Instructions:

Execute the spell meticulously, paying attention to details. For instance, if lighting a

candle is involved, use a match. Speak words with conviction and clarity, and visualise

vividly.

7. Conclude the Spell and Express Gratitude:

Seal the energy and signify the end of the spell, like blowing out candles or disposing of

materials. Express gratitude to the universe, spirits, or entities involved.

8. Dispose of Materials Respectfully:

Properly discard spell materials through respectful methods like throwing them away,

burying, flushing, or returning them to nature. Avoid reusing them to maintain

effectiveness.

The Importance of Positive Visualisation and Belief

One of the most important factors that can determine the success of your divorce spell is your

positive visualisation and belief.

You need to visualise the outcome you want as if it has already happened and believe that it will

happen.

This will help you align your vibration with your intention and attract it into your reality.

Positive visualisation and belief can also help you overcome any doubts, fears, or resistance that

may arise during the spellcasting process.

You may encounter some challenges or obstacles that may make you question your decision or

your ability to cast the spell.

You may also face some criticism or opposition from your spouse, your family, your friends, or

your society.

You need to stay focused and confident and not let anything or anyone discourage you or distract

you from your goal.

You can enhance your positive visualisation and belief by using some techniques, such as:

1. Affirmations:

Positive statements repeated to reinforce intentions and boost confidence. For example, saying:

“I deserve a happy and peaceful divorce. I am free and independent. I am ready to move on with

my life.”

2.Meditation:

Practice to calm the mind, relax the body, and connect with inner wisdom. Helps clear negative

thoughts and focus on desired outcomes. Guided meditations tailored for divorce spells can be

beneficial.

3.Rituals:

Symbolic actions to represent intentions and mark the transition to a new phase in life. Examples

include wearing new attire, getting a fresh haircut, or acquiring a new ring to signify a new

identity and status. Celebratory events like parties, trips, or self-gifts can also be meaningful.

What are the Benefits of Seeking Professional

Guidance?

While you can cast a divorce spell by yourself, you may also benefit from seeking professional

guidance from a qualified spell caster or a spiritual advisor. A professional can help you with the

following aspects:

 Choosing the right divorce spell for your situation and goal. A professional can advise

you on the best type of spell, the best time to cast it, and the best way to cast it. A

professional can also customise the spell to suit your specific needs and preferences.

 Casting the divorce spell for you or with you. A professional can cast the spell for you or

with you, depending on your level of experience and comfort. A professional can also

provide you with the necessary tools and materials for the spell, or help you find them.

 Monitoring the progress and the results of the divorce spell. A professional can keep

track of the spell’s effectiveness and make any adjustments or corrections if needed. A

professional can also help you interpret the signs and the messages that the spell may

send you.

 Providing you with support and guidance during the divorce process. A professional can

offer you emotional, mental, and spiritual support and guidance during the divorce

process. A professional can also help you cope with any challenges or difficulties that

you may face along the way.

If you decide to seek professional guidance, you need to be careful and selective in choosing

your spell caster or spiritual advisor. You need to do some research and check their credentials,

reputation, and reviews. You also need to trust your intuition and avoid anyone who makes

unrealistic promises, charges exorbitant fees, or asks for personal information or favours.

How long does it take for a divorce spell to

work?

The time it takes for a divorce spell to work depends on various factors, such as the type and the

strength of the spell, the complexity and the severity of your situation, your level of faith and

belief in the spell, and the interference of any external forces or obstacles.

Generally, divorce spells can take from a few days to a few weeks to work, but some may take

longer or shorter. You need to be patient and persistent and trust that the spell will work in the

best possible way and at the best possible time

Are divorce spells safe and ethical?

Divorce spells, when employed with genuine intentions and for valid reasons, are both safe and

ethically sound.

Their purpose is not to harm or manipulate but to assist in resolving a painful and distressing

divorce situation.

These spells honour the free will and emotions of all parties involved, including your spouse.

Moreover, rest assured, that divorce spells carry no adverse side effects or repercussions,

ensuring your own well-being throughout the process.

Are Divorce spells reversible or permanent?

Divorce spells can be reversed or modified, depending on the type and the intention of the spell.

Some divorce spells are temporary and can be lifted or removed by the caster or by another spell

caster. Some divorce spells are permanent and can only be changed by casting another spell with

a different intention.

Some divorce spells are flexible and can adapt to the changing circumstances and feelings of the

parties involved, according to LegalScoops.

Conclusion

Experience the potency of divorce spells to navigate the end of your marriage with grace and

tranquillity. Allow them to aid in your emotional healing, empowering you to embark on a new

chapter in life. Whether you choose to cast these divorce spells independently or seek the

guidance of a seasoned spell caster, it’s a personal decision based on your comfort level and

experience.

Remember, while divorce spells offer invaluable support, they’re not a one-size-fits-all solution.

They serve as catalysts for personal growth, not tools for manipulation.

Your proactive efforts and willingness to implement changes in your life are crucial for achieving

the desired outcome. Always honour the free will and emotions of both yourself and your

spouse.

