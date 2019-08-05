Why Gov. Oparanya is set to resign

Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya has announced his intention to resign as Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) Chairman.

The Kakamega Governor explained that the responsibilities of chairing both the bloc and the CoG have become overwhelming.

The bloc consists of 14 counties: Kakamega, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Kericho, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.

He explained that he has been delegating majority of his LREB duties to his deputy Professor Philip Kutima due to numerous CoG meetings in Nairobi.

The announcement from Governor Oparanya is likely to cause a major set back following the death of LREB Vice Chairperson Dr Joyce laboso.

LREB was launched in 2015 as an instrument of fast-tracking development projects within member counties. Each county would contribute to an LREB Bank, which is yet to be formed, and funds would be used to facilitate their agenda.

The bloc has received opposition from lobby groups which are calling for public participation before member counties pass the LREB Bill into law.

An annual summit organized by LREB was last week postponed indefinitely following the death of its VC Dr Laboso.