WHAT Exactly Is Happening In Nyanza? Is Devolution Working?

By Anwar Sadat
For over 5 decades, the Luo nation were marginalized by the central government for their perceived political stand. Then devolution happened.
Our expectation was that our region would be an example of how devolution could transform the lives of our people.
The reports from our counties are heartbreaking. From healthcare, to roads, to development, and corruption, we continue to lag behind. Even brains like Nyong’o that some people expected to perform better because of their revolutionary credentials, have failed to live up to expectations.
Who will we blame again? Will we blame National government that continues to give counties money, only for the money to be squandered.
Comments
Tell Me. says
if you give a long serving prisoner freedom with full benefits he will just squander them.
Kartiendi says
You are not honest brother. When were you last at home? Things have greatly changed for the better. Kisumu has had positive growth not only under Nyong’o but also under the former Govenor. The work is being done. Stop lying it is not necessary. There may be challenges but we have to be motivated and optimistic.