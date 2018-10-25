WHAT Exactly Is Happening In Nyanza? Is Devolution Working?

By Anwar Sadat

For over 5 decades, the Luo nation were marginalized by the central government for their perceived political stand. Then devolution happened.

Our expectation was that our region would be an example of how devolution could transform the lives of our people.

The reports from our counties are heartbreaking. From healthcare, to roads, to development, and corruption, we continue to lag behind. Even brains like Nyong’o that some people expected to perform better because of their revolutionary credentials, have failed to live up to expectations.

Who will we blame again? Will we blame National government that continues to give counties money, only for the money to be squandered.