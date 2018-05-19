We Will Vet And Approve Miguna Miguna To Be Nairobi Deputy Governor- Speaker Elachi Says

Lawyer Miguna Miguna will be vetted and approved by the Nairobi Assembly as the Deputy Governor, Speaker Beatrice Elachi has said.

This is because “he’s Governor Mike Sonko’s choice”, she said in Mombasa on Saturday.

Sonko sparked conversation about the city’s future and the nature of politics in Kenya by nominating Miguna following Polycarp Igathe’s resignation in Janaury.

Elachi noted Miguna has a right to the nomination.

“On the day he comes back, we will vet him. We have no choice… I mean, he is the Governor’s choice and we will respect that,” Elachi said.

Reports indicate the vetting is set for next week.

The nomination exposed rifts in Jubilee Party, with some rejecting the candidate and saying he will not become DG.

On Friday, MCAs denied claims of a plot to impeach Sonko.

Miguna was deported to Canada twice and the government has refused to give him a Kenyan passport unless he applies for one.

But should his approval as the DG come, he will automatically be entitled to a diplomatic passport, meaning he will gain entry to the country.

Elachi called for a truce between the national and county governments and alluded to the former’s lack of respect for MoUs on how the two levels shouuld work.

Blaming tenderprenuers for fierce fights in the city, Elachi asked the national government to respect the Constitution that gives Sonko powers to run Nairobi independently.

“Even if you want the tenders, they can’t come this time. Wait for them after July and when the Governor has done pre-qualification,” Elachi said.

The Speaker asked President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has remained mum in the Sonko-Miguna matter, to mediate.

“We have had enough between the Governor and the Secretary,” she said.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, who is in charge of the security docket, has recently been accused by the Governor of being at the centre of a plot to sink him politically.

Kibicho has rubbished the claims.