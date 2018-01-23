Breaking: Police Kill Three Suspected Thugs Linked to Mugging in Nairobi CBD

Police officers have gunned down three suspected thugs linked to mugging squad that has been terrorising city residents in Nairobi city.

Two of the suspects believed to be the ringleaders were shot dead at the railways bridge near Haile Selassie round-about while the other was killed at globe roundabout.

Both incidents are said to have happened in the afternoon as police intensify the fight against rampant cases of insecurity within CBD

The gang of five had been waylaying and robbing pedestrians on the road when an officer who was headed for work confronted them. In the process, he shot aiming at them but missed hitting the pedestrian in the hand. The muggers managed to escape on foot and police said at least four victims had lost their valuables.

The criminals are targeting unsuspecting passers-by, people leaving ATMs, forex bureaux and M-Pesa shops and even pedestrians going about their businesses. In the recent past, cases of people complaining over the increased robbery in the CBD have risen with some women claiming that muggers rob them of their expensive weaves, wigs, and jewellery.

Last week CCTV footage captured a man outside a bank along Kimathi Street who was ambushed by a group of robbers who threw him on the ground and tore his clothes as the other pedestrians watched.

