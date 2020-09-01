Governor Obado is being lynched publicly; entire family arrested, plot by MCAs to impeach him over corruption

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

On Gov. ZACHARY OBADO’s entire family arrest:

I start by saying that I dont celebrate public stealing; am completely against it!

I personally believe those who steal public funds should not be given a slap-on-the-wrist as the courts regularly do, but rather, the whole wrist should be chopped off; China-style or even North Korea-style.

I told you in North Korea govt buys 1 liter of beer daily to its citizens north of 18 years. The second 1 liter thereafter you order is heavily subsidized at about USA 50 cents( Ksh.50 bob). On public holidays, govt adds a new sweetener to the whole deal–MEAT! Yet nobody has ever dared embezzle this money from the state! They know the outcome would be catastrophic!

That knowledge is the beginning of all integrity wisdom.

However, am disgusted by the uneven approach applied by the state machinery(DCI and EACC) in all these wars against economic saboteurs. It has assumed the form of selective amnesia for reasons only known to them.

To me, this is slowly turning to be a witch-hunt, revenge, or probably shadow-boxing. Of note is that I hold no monopoly of thought! But my conscience tells me that am right.

OBADO is just being publicly LYNCHED.

There are several renown economic gangsters whose sins from 2013 tower above Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Stinking up to the high heavens. Cases of such notorious criminals are slow-walked and deliberately bungled to set them free by both DPP and Judiciary.

In other examples, the disinterest to prosecute some high profile cases is too LOUD like the horn of the Lunatic Express train.

These notorious untouchables also have some of the best songbirds strategically placed at the gutter level of every public life. Touch them on corruption, and the first thing you will see is a tsunami of eloquent defense and a chorus of ‘moral’ support blurting from all corners of this country.

The whole idea is to kill the cases through political poison: Politicize the case, then discredit it to death! And it works effectively. I dont need to list examples as current as of last week.

Obado is alleged to have misappropriated 72 MILLION, his case has been dealt with at a speed similar to that of Apolo 11—-25,000 mph!

YET, you and I, and the whole nation know public officials; some governors others bureaucrats who have stolen billions and still sitting comfortably unperturbed of legal repercussions. They dont lose sleep over it. They instead show the middle finger to the justice system.

Look at your local governor in his second term or even first term; do you believe HIS/HER administration can pass a HONESTY TEST!

Do you believe they have stolen less than 72 MILLION since they took over! Be very HONEST.

If we are to fight corruption, we must do so unbiasedly, dispassionately without any hidden motive. That way, we shall honestly WIN.

Obado is just being lynched PUBLICLY.