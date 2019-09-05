“No cash was returned to treasury”, Governor Kinyanjui tells senator Kihika

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has dismissed claims that his administration returned a huge sum of unused money to the National Treasury in the last financial year.

Speaking on Thursday during a media breakfast, the county boss lashed out at those spearheading the narrative.

According to Kinyanjui, his administration did not return the funds but rather kept the money for county emergency.

“As a county we have prudently put in place mechanisms to manage funds, and no money was returned to National treasury as is being purported by some quotas,” said Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui noted that the amount is currently being utilised to pay county workers among them health workers ensuring service delivery is consistent, despite the revenue allocation stalemate.

“As a county we are okay and despite the ongoing revenue stalemate Nakuru county can run for the next five months without any support from the National Government,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika claimed that the county returned Sh3.9 billion to the National Treasury despite the poor state of infrastructure in the county.