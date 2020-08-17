NIGHT OF DRAMA: Police put 2 senators on house arrest, revenue sharing motion to be passed by force?

Police from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday night raided the homes of Bomet Senator Dr Christopher Langat and his Kakamega counterpart Cleophas Malala with orders to arrest and take them to DCI

Dr Langat’s home in Nyayo Estate Embakasi was the first to be raided at around 10pm, forcing fellow senators and members of parliament to come to his rescue. The officers however held their ground, and by the time of going to press they were still outside his door to effect a false imprisonment at worst in to prevent him from attending Senate proceedings in which the crucial revenue sharing motion will be passed . The motion gives Central Kenya a lion share of devolution funds.

Speaking through the window of his house, Senator Langat held that he would not go anywhere till morning.

” I was in church in the morning if you wanted you would have arrested me, where are you taking me at night?” – Hon Langat told the officers.

We are still here at Sen.Langat’s home with over 15 police officers who are waiting to arrest him to ensure he doesn’t participate in the division of revenue debate later today in the Senate. #UhuruKenyattaLegacy pic.twitter.com/gREKJNCBix — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 16, 2020

Speaking outside Senator Langat’s home, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said that the Senators were being targeted for their staunch opposition against the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) revenue sharing formula.

Senator Murkomen who had earlier revealed that five senators were targeted for arrest said that they would not allow Senate proceedings to continue in case one of the senators was arrested.

“Mr Speaker (Ken) Lusaka, there could be many other things you have done in the past, but if you try to continue the proceedings of the Senate in the absence of a senator arrested unconstitutionally, to subvert the will of the people of Bomet and Kenya, know for yourself that there shall be no Senate and we will not allow Senate proceedings to continue,” said Murkomen.

It now remains a matter of wait and see and the Senate converges for a record ninth time to deliberate on the formula proposed by CRA