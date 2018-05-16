BREAKING: Sonko Nominates Lawyer Miguna Miguna to Be Deputy Governor, Annoys Mt Kenya mafia Further

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has nominated Miguna Miguna as Nairobi’s deputy governor.
Sonko made the announcement in a letter to the Speaker of the county assembly Beatrice Elachi on Wednesday.
In the letter, Sonko said Miguna will be vetted once he jets back to the country.
“The nominee meets all the requirements provided for in the constitution.,” Sonko said in the letter.
The nomination is a slap in the face for Mt Kenya mafia who have been frustrating his efforts to cut off cartels in City Hall. The government today withdrew security of Governor Sonko and many are interpreting his nomination of Miguna as a reaction to Harambee house operatives keen on sabotaging Sonko.
Sonko has previously alleged that his life is in danger and therefore by nominating Miguna, he is basically telling Mt Kenya mafia that even if he is eliminated it will not be easy for them to take over City Hall.
More to follow
Comments
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Fake news kama kawaida, can’t believe till I see
Anonymous says
Idiotic blogger, your hate for mt Kenya will make them continue progressing…. Pole sana nyang’au wewe
Kim says
If the news is true, then Sonko has just committed political suicide, period!
Anonymous says
I Believe when a child is born not even the mother of the child understands the destiny of the child congratulation to @GOWOK The general