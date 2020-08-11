Governor Sonko STATEMENT after Speaker Beatrice Elachi RESIGNED, shocked, worried Uhuru may dissolve the county?

Official Statement from H.E Governor Mike Sonko regarding the Resignation of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Hon. Beatrice Elachi

Ladies and Gentlemen, Fellow Nairobians,

Good morning!

I have learned of the resignation of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Hon. Beatrice Elachi with shock and dismay. This move wouldn’t have come at a worse time. Our county is in turmoil, our people are suffering, and our city is in disarray. Another crisis is what we all don’t want at this time.

But as Edward Murphy’s Law warns us, “whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.”

We must play using the cards fate has dealt us.

Let me state for the record that I worked tirelessly to make sure that Hon. Elachi was able to come back to the county and continue discharging her duties as speaker. This is based on my undiluted confidence in her ability and strength. I have enjoyed a healthy working relationship with her, and anybody who might want to think or claim otherwise is an enemy of peace and progress.

There is little doubt that the Nairobi County Assembly has lost a wonderful speaker, a capable servant, a robust warrior of justice, a dedicated defender of devolution, and an outstanding example of what women can achieve when accorded the requisite support.

We shall miss her.

I want to wish my sister, our dear speaker, Hon. Elachi all the best in her future pursuits.

As a county, we must move on, and we shall do our best to move forward in the best possible way.

God bless Nairobi.

God bless Kenya.

H.E Gov. Mike Sonko

Governor, Nairobi County.

11-08-2020