Governor Sonko ranked among top performers in latest survey

Governor Mike Sonko has been ranked among the top three performing county bosses in the latest survey conducted by All Africa Advisors(AAA) a London-based, multi-disciplinary advisory firm.

Sonko ranked third after Machako’s Alfred Mutua and Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya who came first and third respectively.

The ranking which focused on the imoact of devolution since its inception in 2013 has put Nairobi among the counties that have benefited heavily through numerous projects.

The report identified Infrastructure development as the top most priority for most constituents, and has the highest impact on satisfaction levels andperception of county government effectiveness.

In Nairobi, the county has done 100 road projects in the last one year and upgraded its major health facilities to improve acces to health.

The report captured delivery of basic services – water, electricity, health, food security and education as key in devolution, sectors that have massively improved in Nairobi.

Nairobi has also experienced a major facelift throough the beautificatio program and building of more recreational parks .

Governor Mike Sonko has welcomed the new ranking, noting that the county will this year improve on provisio of water services and sewer management.Sonko said that he is not suprised by the ranking due to the develoment projects he has launched since being sworn in.

” We expected that we will be number one but the results are not bad for us because they indicate that there is room for improvement and are commiting to be the best when the next ranking is done,” Sonko said.

The Governor said that the county will also ensure that there is improved public participation in the budget making process, identification of priority projects and all county initiatives.

” We also want to ensure that we have a people driven county government so that we dont end up investing in wrong projects,’ Sonko said.

This years ranking is the best ever Nairobi has achived by a proffesional private firm on perfoimance of Governors.