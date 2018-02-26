Governor Mike Sonko Reshuffles Cabinet, Rewards Kisii With Finance Docket

Sonko reshuffles his cabinet

NAIROBI,February 26, 2018,GPS

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday made changes in his cabinet.

This comes barely three months aftrer the ten executives were sworn in.

In a circular dated February 26, 2018, Sonko said the new changes take effects immediately.

The Governor has replaced his Finance Executive Member Veska Kangongo with Danvas Makori, who was serving in the Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries.

Kangongo will now head the Devolution docket.

Larry Wambua who was in Devolution will be in charge of Environment, replacing Emmah Mukuhi who has now been transfered to ICT docket.

Charles Kerich, who was heading ICT has been moved to Lands.

Peter Njuguna who was in Lands will now serve in the Agriculture docket.

“The changes should take effect immediately and the Executive Members should take their work with the seriousness it deserves,” reads part of the circular.

According to Nairobi Deputy Director of Communications, Elkana Jacob, Sonko had to effect the changes for better service delivery.

“The Governor is after effective service delivery. People should not read too much in this, it is purely to make Nairobi County more productive,” said Jacob.

The Governor has maintained Hitan Majevdia in the Health docket, Allan Igambi as the Tourism Exexutive and Janet Ouko in the Education, Youth, Gender and Sports.

Mohammed Dagane will remain the CEC in charge of Roads, Infrastructure and Transport.

Late Month Sonko held a consultative forum with CECs and they agreed to make Nairobi a better place.

Meanwhile Peter Kariuki whose name had been submitted to the County Assembly as county secretary nominee has been put on hold for further consultations.

