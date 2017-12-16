Exposed: Why Governor Joho Ignored Uhuru While In Mombasa, Busy With Foreign Investors

The County Government of Mombasa hosted a high powered delegation from Shanxi Province in China headed by the Chairman of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). The delegation comprises of Government officials, renowned business men and women from different facets including energy, engineering, mining, real estate among others.

We explored several areas of investment, especially opportunities related to Mombasa Vision 2035.

We are also looking forward to the official signing ceremony of the Sister-City agreement between Mombasa County and Taiyuan City to be held early next year. The agreement will facilitate cultural exchange, skills and technology transfer as well as promote trade and investment between the two cities.

