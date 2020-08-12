EXPOSED: Uhuru to commence process of disbanding Nairobi county, Elachi to be rewarded CAS position in a reshuffle to be announced soon

It can be revealed that Nairobi county assembly speaker Hon Beatrice Elachi resignation was not voluntary but she was arm-twisted by Statehouse operatives and in exchange she will be appointed a Cabinet Administrative Secretary CAS in the upcoming reshuffle. The move by Statehouse is to trigger process that will see the President disband the county and take full control of the critical city county government.

Wheras Elachi said her resignation was “voluntary” and motivated by a quest to enable a conducive working environment, sources confirm the decision to tender her resignation was communicated to her on Monday evening.

In her resignation letter, Elachi said she was leaving office so that Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) can have an opportunity to deliver away from the City Hall shenanigans that had subjected the capital to a situation of ignominy that was previously unthinkable.

“Today I humbly relinquish my position as the Speaker of Nairobi. I want to thank the President for giving me the opportunity to serve for the past three years.

Now we have NMS and I think it will be able to transform the city. Because I wouldn’t want someone to die here because of myself or anything else, let me thank him (Uhuru) for the opportunity and just leave,” said Elachi.

It is said that Elachi was completely caught off guard when a notorious Statehouse official called her with specification instructions to resign within 12 hours, she pushed back and even said she will seek court intervention if the underhand process that was communicated was to be used. She was however told to chill out since the president and prime minister Odinga were keen to offer her a soft landing as a cabinet administrative secretary CAS in the upcoming reshuffle.

The decision to have Elachi resign, sources disclosed, is intended to “tame” beleaguered Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who has vowed to sabotage Uhuru’s NMS that is run from Harambee House.

Elachi’s resignation only serves to deepen woes at City Hall, which is on the brink of a constitutional crisis with a governor who is barred by the courts from stepping into office, no deputy governor and no Clerk.

To confirm that the move by Elachi to resign was part of a wider scheme of things, the Jubilee Party immediately after her resignation summoned her self appointed Deputy Speaker and Ruai MCA John Kamangu and several other MCAs over “party indiscipline”. A move that will ensure he doesnt succeeed Elachi and thus prolonged chaos.

The MCAs are set to appear before the party disciplinary committee today Wednesday.

Statehouse is said to have been informed of the impending my Sonko to have speaker Elachi to be impeached for the 2nd time round, basically what Statehouse has done is to pre-empty Sonko’s plan to take control of the county assembly, he has majority MCAs on his side and therefore Elachi impeachment motion was to set to succeed. Sonko is also said to be pushing for the return of ousted clerkJacob Ngwele.

It is said that very powerful people are the ones benefiting with the massive infrastructure contracts by NMS and Uhuru will do what it takes that these projects are successfully implemented since they are critical for the success of his family pet project of Northlands City.