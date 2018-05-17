Kenya Today

EXCLUSIVE: Finally Sonko Speaks From HIDING, Confirms Miguna Will Be Deputy Governor, Asks Uhuru To Release Passport

Governor Mike Sonko has finally confirmed he was serious when he proposed Miguna Miguna as the next Nairobi deputy governor. He inssisted he will NOT Withdraw the letter and instead asked Uhuru to release Miguna Miguna’s passport so that he come hiome and help sort out the mess in the city. Sonko requested Uhuru to forgive Miguna in the spirit of building bridges /handshake.

