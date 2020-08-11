DRAMA: It is cat and mouse game as Uhuru set to completely undermine Governor Sonko and other elected Nairobi leaders

Nairobians woke to the news that the city county speaker Hon Beatrice Elachi has resigned over what she termed as intimindation and threats on her person. Governor Sonko has been also flexing muscle warning MNS boss General Badi that he is still governor. On the hand there is speaker Elachi squaring out with MCAS.

Now, Uhuru is said to make a move that will completely undermine Sonko and the entire county leadership, is that fair? will he consult Nairobi voters? what happened to the choice Nairobians made? This is how Dr Ongore captured the catch 22 Uhuru is swimming.

“Elected, then removed by another elected. Another one appointed by the elected one who removed the first elected one. The removed first elected now works from the periphery as the appointed one works at the center to which the first elected one was elected. The first elected one remains the duly elected and legitimate, but is now subordinate to the one appointed in the formal power structure of the center to which he was elected. But informally, the first elected one remains in remote control of the center, controlling those who control that center. Those who, by virtue of formal position try to work against the elected one, will be removed by those who control the center from which the first elected was outmanoeuvered and ejected. Therefore, it’s safe to conclude that the first elected, though ejected from the center and replaced with the appointed, remains the most important voice at the center. The appointed works, but the first elected takes the accolades, and ensures that the center does his bidding, and those who stand on the way shall be crashed. I am sure the Appointing elected must be wondering what to do with the first elected now that the appointed cannot control the center. Good political lesson. Thank you. Good day”. Dr Ongore