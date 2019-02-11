By Ogunyo Thiribgi

Decision to fire nurses in Kisumu county was outrageous and reckless..

Gov Nyong’o may think its a good decision to hire nurses on contract than paying the existing work force. The long term repercussions will reverberate far and wide. If the agreement in CBA was to pay, why should they renege?.

Other counties have honoured the CBA and paid. Why is Kisumu county dragging its feet?. This is poor leadership at play. The governor should be a shamed for taking such a reckless and careless route, insisting he won’t pay the little salary increment they’re demanding on their meagre take home. Threats to sack them won’t work. Whoever advised Nyong’o on that stupid idea should be ashamed of himself.

See, it will cost less than 50 million annually to solve their demands but corruption will escalate the cost of hiring new nurses on contract to 300 million to create room for theft. And the money to hire nurses on contract will come from the same Kitty!!. What a sham?.

Monies wasted on sitting allowances, hotel conferences in five-star facilities, useless bench marking trips etc are enough to pay those nurses.

Kisumu is under UHC roll out programme. It ought to have set a good example to counties before the roll out. Monies wasted on sitting allowances, hotel conferences and unnecessary bench marking trips are enough to pay nurses their salary demands and save lives of mothers and children in local clinics. Nurses are more important to residents than careless and reckless politicians.