Citizen TV is fake , being used to fight me, Gov. Sonko says after Mbagathi hospital expose

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has blasted Citizen TV over a story it ran about the state of Mbagathi Hospital.

According to the story, expectant mothers were forced to labour on benches outside, forced to share beds with their newborns due to the negligence of the Nairobi County Government. On the same day, Sonko had donated medical equipment to Machakos County.

Sonko has blasted the media house claiming that the whole story was pure malice sponsored by his political rivals to destroy him.

The controversial county boss who defended himself claimed that the reporter used a stale video clip taken months ago before he had stepped in renovating the hospital.

“They’re saying this is the situation since 26th April 2018 while I personally toured the hospital on 3rd May 2019 to inspect the rehabilitation of the main 120 bed capacity maternity wing with a newborn unit, Labour ward, Kangaroo mother care, 2 maternity modern theatres, an ICU room and a pharmacy which will be ready for use once the works are complete within a month”, read part of his Facebook post.

Mbagathi Hospital has been on the spot over lack of medicine, lack of equipment and facilities, inadequate and qualified manpower, leaking roofs and cracked walls for a while, remarks which Sonko refuted being the hospital’s current situation few months after he rehabilitated.

Sonko who questioned the authenticity of the story asked why the reporter never interviewed any of the patients or their relatives to prove the allegations.

“The framed story was full of malice coz apart from the reporter kuropoka kama parrot there’s no patient or any patient’s relative being interviewed to air their grievances or confirm the said allegations as reported,” he ranted.