Breaking: Sarah Kiachi from West Pokot Wins Miss Tourism 2018!

Sarah Kiachi from West Pokot energed best of all 47 finalists in the miss tourism 2018 contesr.

Top winners of the pagent include:

Peoples choice- Joyce Nasambu

Number 7 Hospitality Pillar – Ivy Brendan – Kericho County

6 Culture Pillar- Shamsha Noor- Wajir

5 Environment Pillar- Moureen wangari- Mombasa County

4 Investment Pillar- Linet kamadi- Kakamega County

2Runners up PEACE AND UNITY- MERCY MWITI – NAIROBI

1ST RUNNERS UP – FLORA AND FAUNA – YVONNE WANGECHI – LAIKIPIA COUNTY

WINNER – MISS TOURISM KENYA 2018 – SARAH KIACHI – WEST POKOT



