BREAKING: Nairobi County Assembly SPEAKER Beatrice Elachi RESIGS, Uhuru may dissolve the county, Sonko in TROUBLE?

Nairobi County Assembly speaker Hon Beatrice Elachi has resigned, she announced her resignation today Tuesday morning saying she feared for life. Her deputy John Kamangu takes over in acting capacity.

Hon Kamangu is a Member of the County Assembly representing Ruai ward.

In a televised statement, Elachi read out her resignation letter which was addressed to President Uhuru. Pundits questioned the legality of her move given that the resignation ought to be sent to the assembly and not Statehouse to have full legal meaning to effect the resignation.

“I humbly tender my resignation to President Uhuru Kenya. For the last few days there have been life threatening incidences. I appoint my deputy speaker, John Kamangu as acting speaker,” she said.

She thanked the President and noted that Nairobi was going to thrive under the stewardship of the newly-constituted Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS)

Kamangu and Elachi have previously faced opposition in the Assembly and have been accused of among other things; corruption, illegal appointments, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, and militarization of the assembly.

Speaker Elachi had earlier in the month suspended plenary sittings at the assembly to September a day after she was notified of her impending impeachment.

South B MCA Hon Waithera Chege who had moved the impeachment motion said the motion would go on as Elachi had previously been suspended.

“It is now clear that Nairobi County is undergoing exceptional circumstances. It is a perfect time for the President to invoke the provisions of Article 192 and Suspend Nairobi County Government.

An independent commission should now be formed to investigate all the allegations and the Senate must approve this suspension. Remember the only hindrance to the suspension of Nairobi County would have been the arrangements for the performance of the county functions but now NMS is firmly in place and with the support of President. Nairobi County is likely to be suspended for 90 days or more”- Fred Okango the secretary general of ThirdWay Alliance told this writer.

Asked if the County Assembly may commence impeachment against Sonko, this is what Okango said.

“There is a possibility, remember Nrb County has no DG, now no speaker and the Governor is barred by the courts from accessing his office. The governor is administratively incapacitated and by that virtue alone the County Assembly member might want to save their jobs”.

More to follow