The county assembly of Muranga has unanimously rejected Ekuro Aukot’s led Punguza mzigo referendum bill.
The bill has so far only been accepted in Uasin Gishu assembly.
Siaya,Kirinyaga and Muranga have so far made it in the list of counties that have rejected the Thirdway alliance proposal.
Breaking: Muranga county rejects Punguza mzigo bill
