Blow to Gov. Nyong’o as county assembly rejects 10 billion budget

The county government of Kisumu has suffered a blow after the County Assembly failed to pass it’s budget for this financial year.

This follows the lapse of the Sunday deadline for passing the same, which comes as a big blow to Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

On Saturday, the Kisumu County Assembly rejected a Sh10 billion budget proposal by Nyong’o’s government.

Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo said that the budget will only be passed once the County Executive in charge of finance rectifies the discrepancies in it, including absence of opening and closing balances.

“We have deferred the budget to the Executive and we have asked the clerk to get in touch with the Executive and communicate to them our resolutions,” he was quoted by the Standard.

The house also opposed the exclusion of pending bills in the budget which has also been rejected by members of the public who proceeded to lobby their MCAs to reject it.

The residents have taken issue with the county’s failure to consider a number of stalled projects, including dispensaries, markets, toilets and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers.

They have opposed the budget over fears that public monies will be lost if they remain in their current state.