DELVING IN THE UNDERWORLD OF THE MOST INFAMOUS GOLD SCAM SUSPECTS

From the most recent seizure of Sh151 million worth of sand at the port of Mombasa declared as tantalum minerals, to crushed Tri-Circle padlocks and over Sh2.85 billion botched mega gold scam by Nairobi’s most dreaded ‘Wash Wash’ hoodlums, The DCI highlights major cases in the past one year while providing the crucial indicators dealers must to look out for to avoid being scammed.
In the upcoming comprehensive feature published in the 9th edition of The DCI magazine, notorious faces in the world of scam, their criminal history and list of cases they are battling in the Kenyan courts are paraded.
Do not miss out on this read as we seek to enlighten individual merchants, corporates and the international community on the prevalent crimes being orchestrated by well-organized criminal rings, while pointing out measures being adopted by specialized teams in the DCI to stifle the practice.
PRIME SUSPECT IN SH2.85B GOLD SCAM ARRESTED, ARRAIGNED
Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho, the main suspect in a Sh2.85 billion gold scam investigation involving two Malaysian nationals, and who was arrested yesterday by the Operations Support Unit detectives has been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts.
Mwaura was arrested at the same court premises when he appeared for the hearing of yet another gold scam case in which he is out on bond.
Operations Support detectives have been pursuing Mwaura since December 27, 2023, being the mastermind of the near-success $19,000,000 gold scam deal orchestrated by a 8-member gang.
In the investigations, it was established that Mwaura was the tenant of the Lavington-based premises in which the gang operated from, having entered a tenancy agreement with the landlord to use the property as a residential house.
On the day when the deal involving 50kg in fake gold was to be sealed, detectives stormed the house where Mwaura’s seven accomplices were rounded up but he managed to escape. They have since been arraigned.
Earlier this morning, Mwaura was arraigned at court no.4 before Hon. R.K Ondieki charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and Attempt to commit a felony.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was admitted to a bond of Sh3 million or alternative cash bail of Sh1 million. The matter will be mentioned on 13th March at the same court.
CITY SCAMMERS IN SH2.85B GOLD SCAM ARRESTED IN KILELESHWA.
The DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU) has arrested several suspects involved in a mega gold scam that targeted two Malaysian nationals, and recovered multiple tools of trade involved in the Sh2.85 billion botched fraudulence.
Having received intelligence reports through Kilimani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer on the scamming deal planned against the two foreign men, the OSU deployed a surveillance team after the two victims jetted in the country.
Reportedly, the scammers using Rock Africa Minier company had contacted the complainants as from 19th October, 2023 through a social media platform. The suspects had alleged to transact with them 500Kg of Gold at USD 19 million equivalent to Sh2.85 billion. In the deal, the complainants had already sent USD 6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon who referred the two to their Kenyan accomplices.
The scammers were trailed as they picked the two foreigners from their hotel Four Points By Sheraton along Argwings Kodhek road in Kilimani using a Toyota Noah Reg No. KCW 835U.
They were taken to an office in a private house along Mageta Road within Kileleshwa where the surveillance team followed closely before the main gate was shut locking them out.
As the sleuths stealthily gained entry into the compound, some suspects jumped over the fence at the back side of the compound, leading to a chase that saw 7 of them arrested including two escapees. The suspects who included two G4S security guards are; Didier Muke (a Congolese with a pending case and passport deposited in court), Brian Otiende, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Ngandi, Charles Vincent Njerenga (whisked from a getaway bike and in hospital), Mark Kabete (G4S) and Ken Kiboi (G4S).
The scene was processed and several exhibits recovered including metallic boxes, 84 gold coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents and stamps for Ace Point International Limited and assorted G4S uniforms.
Also recovered and believed to be proceeds of crime include the following motor vehicles:
a) Toyota Noah white in colour Reg no. KCW 835U
b) Toyota Crown black in colour Reg no. KDB 090W
c) Mercedes Benz white in colour Reg no. KCQ 138T
d) Toyota G-Touring white in colour Reg no. KAX 260R
e) Toyota double cab Reg no. KCH 622T branded G4S
All exhibits secured as the suspects are being processed for arraignment tomorrow.
