Court cartels: Supreme court judge in the middle of sham court reporters leadership endorsement

COURT- Star newspaper editor Kadida and five court cartels have been accused of conducting a fraudulent court reporters endorsement of leaders.

In what could be a big scandal in media history overseen by patron of the association who is a supreme court judge, our sources reveal that there has been a wrangle in the association whereby 5 journalists from citizen ,star newspaper, Standard newspaper, nation media are alleged to be undermining other journalist who are accredited by media council of Kenya.

The big five are alleged to be in power since the association was registered 10 years ago and any attempt to have a clean election has been thwarted vigorously by the cartels holding to power by all means.

This has caused stagnation in the growth of the association since it has never been active since it was registered.

Its alleged that there was No election conducted at fancy hotel in Karen but hand picking of the purported officials since there was No quorum to conduct the election in accordance with CRAK constitution.

According to our sources a position like the WHIP of the association which standard newspaper journalist Kamau Muthoni purports to have been elected does not exist in CRAK constitution.

Our sources reveal that over 20 court reporters including senior reporters boycotted the exercise which was schemed by the cartels(The big 5).

The CRAK association came to its knees years ago when the former chair forcefully refused to accept outcome of an election which ousted him from power.

According to sources the members accuse the patron of not having a meeting with them to listen to their grievances.

They say the patron was misled by the cartels and failed to listen to the voices of the majority.

The amendment of the constitution was to force court reporters to be vetted by former and retired media journalists who reported in court decades ago and are no longer practicing in the field.

Before the purported election the cartels amended the constitution without the approval of the members.

The over 20 journalists declined to apply for the vetting process saying only Media council of Kenya is authorized by law to vet journalists.

Those who were hand picked are

1.Sam Kiplagat SG -Nation

2.Susan Muhindi chairperson -Star Newspaper

3. Purity Dzuya vice chair -Citizen

4 Carol Kubwa treasurer-People daily Newspaper.

5.Rodgers Oduor vice treasurer- Ghetto radio.

6. Kamau Muthoni chief whip- Standard Newspaper.