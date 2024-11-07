Co-op Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Education at KEPSHA AGM 2024

At the 2024 Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) Annual General Meeting (AGM), Day 3 was marked by insightful discussions led by notable education and government leaders, with Co-operative Bank’s Head of Consumer Banking, Mr. Jackson Muendo, expressing gratitude for the impactful keynote speakers.

Key speakers included Dr. Nancy Macharia, CEO and Secretary of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), representatives from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Education.

Their contributions highlighted significant topics in Kenya’s education sector, particularly around career progression for teachers, transitions in the education system, and the impact of education on future opportunities.

One of the primary areas of focus was the ongoing transition of Kenyan students to Grade 9. This transition is part of the country’s shift to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which is designed to emphasize skills development, critical thinking, and practical knowledge.

The leaders discussed the importance of ensuring that educators are well-equipped for this transition, receiving the professional development and resources necessary to guide students through new learning structures.

As a key sponsor of the KEPSHA AGM, Co-operative Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting primary education in Kenya. Mr. Muendo emphasized the bank’s dedication to education as a core pillar of community development.

Co-op Bank’s involvement extends beyond financial sponsorship to include a broader commitment to facilitating access to financial resources for schools and educators, ultimately supporting better learning environments and resources for Kenyan students.

The AGM also provided a platform for discussing the government’s digital transformation goals in education, which are intended to improve access, inclusivity, and quality in basic education.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Mr. Julius Migos Ogamba, encouraged school heads to embrace digital transition efforts. He emphasized that the digital agenda is crucial for enhancing educational quality, bridging gaps in rural and urban education access, and preparing students for an increasingly digital world.

Mr. Ogamba further outlined the government’s vision of integrating technology into classrooms to equip students with relevant skills and broaden access to learning materials.

This initiative aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the global Sustainable Development Goals, both of which highlight education as a foundation for economic growth, social progress, and empowerment.

By sponsoring events like the KEPSHA AGM and working closely with educational leaders, Co-operative Bank aims to reinforce its role as a supportive partner in Kenya’s education sector transformation.

The bank’s partnership with the government and key educational institutions demonstrates its dedication to advancing educational opportunities, especially in primary education.

Overall, the KEPSHA AGM provided an essential forum for discussing how Kenya’s primary education can be strengthened through collaborative efforts across sectors.