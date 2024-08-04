Co-op Bank CEO Gideon Muriuki on the spot for frustrating tycoon over his 34 million shares

The chairman of Orion East Africa limited Ruo Maina has written to the principal judge of the High Court over alleged frustrations coming from Co-operative Bank of Kenya chief executive officer Gideon Muriuki.

Maina says the Co-op bank managing director has been frustrating plans seeking the release of shares belonging to his firm amounting to Sh34,816,200.

Maina says in the letter he has commenced the attachment in execution process against Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited and its Subsidiary Kingdom Security Limited through their Groups’ CEO and MD Dr Muriuki.

However, he claims his efforts are encountering stiff resistance by the CEO and MD Muriuki, whom he describes as a known habitual violator of court orders.

He said Muriuki has in the past been heard bragging to anyone who cares to listen that he will only release the shares belonging to Orion East Africa Limited over his dead body.

Maina said his request the office to assist them in the execution process by compelling the Bank and Muriuki to immediately deliver the CD’s certificates bearing 34,816,200 stock shares in the name of Orion East Africa Limited in fulfillment of the court decree, issued by the court on June 24, 2024.

“We pray that this court do issue a stern disciplinary warning to the Garnishee Bank and its CEO Dr. Muriuki from further interfering with the execution process and to deter him to desist from compromising officers of this court and to deter him from relentlessly frustrating and making a mockery of the Authority of this court in the execution process which he has undermined relentlessly for 25 years,” says Maina.

“Whilst the appeals for HCCC 1822 of 2000 and HCCC 343 of 2002 are queued in the Appeals Court diary for hearing, we wish to suggest that the listed matters be put in arrest until we complete with the execution process and fully canvass the natters of E390/2024 currently before a superior court,” he said.

His long letter is copied to Chief Justice Martha Koome, Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga and the Chief Executive officer Capital Authority among others.

The Firm Further Accuses Muriuki Of Causing Monumental Losses Of 35% Stock Shares Belonging To The Cooperative Movement In Kenya During A Shambolic Initial Public Offering (IPO) In 2007/2008 To Gain Unjust Enrichment For Himself And Cronies.

“An Order Allowing Orion East Africa Ltd To Hire Or Acquire The Services Of A Registered Certified Financial Analyst To Carry Out A Detailed Forensic Audit, Verification And Valuation Of The Movements Of 34,816,200 Stock Shares From 2002 Belonging To Orion East Africa Ltd Using Chart GPT 4 Or Any Other Suitable Fintech Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Application,” Seeks The Company.

The Firm’s Chairman Ruo Maina, Says That On 26 October 2001, The Company Made An Application For Execution Of Its Decree And Attachment Of Shares, Retained Earnings, And Accrued Dividends Under Order 22 Rule 1 & 10 Attachment Of Debts, Of The Repealed Civil Procedure Rule.

He Further States That Pursuant To The Application, The Court Issued An Order On December 4, 2001 For The Attachment And Sale Of Shares From The Date Of Filing The Suit Until Full Payment, Together With The Costs Of Garnishee Proceedings.

“These Were Shares Held By The Garnishee Bank, The Co-Operative Bank Of Kenya, In The Account Of The Judgement Debtor, Tetu Coffee Growers Co-Operative Society Limited, (In Liquidation), Annexed Hereto And Marked,” Says The Company Chairman.

He Further States That Their Advocate Mugo Kamau & Company Advocates Later Obtained A Court Order For The Cross Examination Of Dr. Muriuki In Relation To The Suit But It.

The Order, He Says, Was Never Complied With, Nor Did He Ever Present Himself To Court For Cross Examination And Neither Has He Ever Offered Any Explanation For His Refusal To Comply With Lawful Court Orders.

Orion East Africa Further Seeks For An Order Directing Co-Operative Bank (Garnishees) Share Registrar, Kingdom Securities Limited, To Set Up And Deposit In Court For Their Collection, A Central Depository System (CDS) Account For 34,816,200 Stock Shares In The Co-Operative Bank Since 2008 IPO.

The Company Further Wants The Court To Issue An Order Prohibiting The Bank And Dr. Muriuki From Trading Or Transferring The Judgment Stock Shares Acquired By Orion East Africa Ltd In The Co-Operative Bank Amounting To 34,816,200 Stock Shares As At 31 December 2002 And To Issue Through Kingdom Securities Limited A CDS Stock Share Account For The Same Accordingly.

In The Court Documents, The Company Wants The Court To Rule That Our 34,816,200 Stock Shares Are Adequate To Qualify Orion East Africa Ltd Directors For Eligibility To Sit In The Board Of Directors Of The Co-Operative Board Of Kenya And Its Affiliates With Immediate Effect.

The Company Wants Muriuki The Groups Managing Director Of The Garnishee Bank Be Cited For Perjury, Unethical Business Practice And Killing Democracy Through State Capture, Paralysis, Bullying And Intimidating Government Officers And His Wealth So Acquired Illegally, Be Declared As Proceeds Of Crime.

In A Letter Dated 15 July 2009, The Commissioner Of Co-Operatives Requested Removal Of A Caveat Placed On The Shares Of Tetu Farmers By Orion East Africa Ltd, Ostensibly To Sell The Said Stock Share For The Purpose Of Settling Orion East Africa Limited’s Claim.

Orion East Africa Ltd Never Emptied The Caveat, Yet Dr Muriuki Proceeded To Transact In The 9,276,200 Stock Shares In An Illegal Insider Trading Scheme Which Stocks Were Previously In The Name Of Tetu Coffee Growers Co-Op. Soc. In Receivership, In Complete And Deliberate Contravention/ Violation Of The Existing Terms On The Caveat Imposed By Court On The Same Stock Shares.