Co-op Bank and KDF Partner to Enhance Embakasi Garrison Facilities

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has partnered with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to build new utility blocks at Embakasi Garrison’s Parade Square in Nairobi.

The initiative, which includes facilities for plumbing, drainage, electrical work, and pathways, aims to improve conditions for KDF personnel, enhancing the square’s functionality for drills and events.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Major General Luka Kutto praised the project’s impact on operational efficiency and personnel welfare, while Co-op Bank’s William Ndumia emphasized their commitment to supporting KDF’s infrastructure needs. The project also reflects Co-op Bank’s focus on community partnerships.

