How the Terrorists made their way to Dusit Hotel Nairobi

By Mohamed Warsama

3:48PM: Suspected terrorists arrive at dusitD2 Hotel on Riverside Drive, Nairobi in a silver 5-seater hatchback and walk toward security officers at the hotel’s gate, where they throw an explosive at the security agents.

3:50PM: A loud bang resembling a grenade explosion is heard, with black smoke swelling and rising up into the air.

3:55PM: Three vehicles on fire spotted at the scene.

3:58PM: DCI George Kinoti and team arrive.

4PM: Social media awash with claims of occupants trapped in dusitD2 saying the facility is under attack. Armed law enforcement agents arrive at the facility.

4:05PM Rescue mission underway as a man sporting a red T-shirt and black pair of trousers is seen being moved away, with a gunshot wound in the back. He is bleeding profusely.

4:11PM: Students from Nairobi University, who reside in the nearby Chiromo hostels, are ordered to vacate the premises.

4:20PM: Those injured taken to Aga Khan Hospital

4:25PM: Ambulances with sirens arrive at scene.

4:25PM: Recce squad security officers advance into the hotel to try and neutralize the attackers.

4:30PM: Kenya Airforce team arrives at scene.

4:33PM: Firefighters arrive

4:36PM Recce officers gain access into the building.

4:40PM: Citizen TV reporter Francis Gachuri says 6 gunmen spotted by security agencies.

4:45PM: Abbas Gullet, the Kenya Red Cross Secretary General, is seen entering the dusitD2 premises.

Meanwhile Onyango Ochieng Jnr adds:

Goodnight to the AP Special Forces, you are our vanguard to CQB. The diamond in the dirt that was never given time to shine. Guys, give this special forces some love. As you sleep, pray for my friends in this service and this lady I know who is stuck on the first floor bathroom of that building under seige. There is too much gun shot outside, we pray Uhuru doesn’t send KDF because they have no specialist training and rescue negotiations like the AP SF.