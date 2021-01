By Dennis Itumbi via FB

Sagana State Lodge

Ongoing – MCAs

3pm – Kieleweke MPs

Saturday

Grassroot leaders

Sunday

Youth

Therefore,

Are you a Youth from Mt.Kenya?

Have you been invited on Sunday.

Relax.

Wewe ni TakaTaka…kama Mimi.

Kikuyu Presenters who did the Interview the other day each got Shs. 100k. – Fact.

Sagana Sessions expected budget Shs. 50k per person…..

Keep it here for Updates….

#HustlerNation