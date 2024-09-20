Cartel Nation: Inside Jayesh, Adil Khawaja, Ruto deal that is shaking the airwaves, TRILLIONS WILL BE EATEN!

What is sad about
deal on SHA
, formerly NHIF is a bigger scam than Adani JKIA heist. Basically, Jayesh Saini who owns a chain of hospitals including
run by his sisters Dr. Mina and Tina, Bliss Clinics, Lifecare and Africare is going to control how SHA pays out medical bills! Jayesh also transfers all the money he gets to London every week, he doesn’t even believe in our banking system. And his friend and neighour Adil Khawaja safaricom chairman and Partner at
abused his position as
Chairman to single out & do a business dealing together as a private transaction between friends so much so that he also chose his own law firm to act as the transaction advisor. The deal between Safaricom, Apiero and SIH is a business transaction between Adani, Jayesh and Adil disguised as a public transaction but has zero incentive to the people of Kenya. Adani, Jayesh and Adil will control the entire medical sector in Kenya to the prejudice of other players and kill competition. Jayesh Hospitals will have priority on SHA payments & most probably will be inflated medical bills not to say that they will outsource most services to companies in India.
Now that Safaricom itself has confirmed the deal, what the heck!
The Ministry of Health awarded the Digitization of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to Safaricom at a cost of 104B
Chairman of Safaricom is Ruto’s Private Lawyer, Buddy and Confidante – Billionaire Adil Khawaja
Safcom has however been forced to partner with 2 other companies. Apeiro from Abu Dhabi which has been brought on board by owner of Bliss and LifeCare Jayesh Saini, a known Healthcare Billionaire Tenderprenuer
His father owns Nairobi West Hospital. All Police are treated at Bliss with referrals to Nairobi West
The other company is Convergence Limited, (Kenyan) which used to be under Duale and his friends but Nick is now the major shareholder
Last year, they got a 200M KPA tender and delivered hot air. Aside from David Ndii’s wife, Rufus Marundu Maina the other Director, is the Legal Head, Africare grp
Africare owns Bliss and LifeCare. Maina’s and Saini’s office is at Arch Place, Nyangumi lane, Kilimani
Safaricom refused the contract but were forced by their chairman Adil Khawaja who is close friends with Jayesh. Adil’s law firms are the transaction advisors and legal supporters to the SHIF project.
Out of the 104B, Safaricom will only get 10%. The rest goes to the Billionaires, including the Chicken Seller
Oh, the Communications Authority are on board b’coz the chair is Mary, Ruto’s Bff who funded him when Uhuru changed currency
What did J.M. Kariuki say again? Country of ten Billionaires and ten million Beggars?
By the way, you have until the October 12th deadline to join that SHIF Fraud
Ukiona Gafment is issuing ultimatums, know it’s fishy!
Jayesh is the owner of the following Healthcare institutions,
1. Bliss Healthcare -Outpatient
2. Medicross Healthcare -Outpatient
3. LifeCare Hospitals, Kikuyu,Migori,Eldoret,Meru and Mlolongo -Both in patients and outpatient services
4. Fertility Point where all teachers and Police officers struggling with infertility issues can’t go to other fertility clinics.
Currently they are expanding,Parklands,Kisumu and Mombasa.
5. MAKL Administrators of Teachers/Police medical cover.
6. Afrihospital Holdings Ltd newly opened,but they operate within LifeCare Eldoret and Migori.
7. Star Discovery Insurance
JAYESH UMESH SAINI HOSPITAL WEB Jayesh Umesh Saini, the owner of Nairobi West Hospital, remains largely enigmatic. Rumors suggest he is closely aligned with India’s Adani Group and is a key figure behind Kenya’s upcoming SHIF, which will replace NHIF starting October 1st.
Jayesh Saini, the multi-billion businessman should go slow. He is killing political careers and the livelihoods of many Kenyans ■ He may be having favour with the Government of the day but no intelligent investor does what he is doing. ■ By association, and I was very disappointed Sen
fell for the trap – to waste the valuable time of the
(which could have been used on the #SugarBill or any other key matter) – to fight off unsubstantiated allegations against him – and by such gaffe, he amplified them to unimaginable proportions. ■ You don’t “defend yourself” against graft allegations with mere words. You either secure countering evidence or you simply shut up! ■ By Christmas time, Jayesh Saini would have destroyed the careers of many people around him and those suspected to be around him. He may unleash Adani and interfere with SHIF and NHIF but his days are numbered. He is a marked man. This is Kenya! ■ Someone tell him, there was a more tactical and shrewd Kamlesh Pattni before him. He is now a spent cartridge. In RSA, there is Guptas. They are finsished #SHIF
The very same address for Rufus Marundu is the same for Jayesh Saini’s MAKL and the same for Mr. MADNI ALI ASIF ANSARI, who also happens to be the director of both
Limited and (
) BLISS HEALTHCARE (K) LIMITED. So, Apiero Ltd is basically Jayesh Saini.
Credit:
