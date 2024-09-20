Cartel Nation: Inside Jayesh, Adil Khawaja, Ruto deal that is shaking the airwaves, TRILLIONS WILL BE EATEN!

What is sad about

deal on SHA

, formerly NHIF is a bigger scam than Adani JKIA heist. Basically, Jayesh Saini who owns a chain of hospitals including

run by his sisters Dr. Mina and Tina, Bliss Clinics, Lifecare and Africare is going to control how SHA pays out medical bills! Jayesh also transfers all the money he gets to London every week, he doesn’t even believe in our banking system. And his friend and neighour Adil Khawaja safaricom chairman and Partner at

abused his position as

Chairman to single out & do a business dealing together as a private transaction between friends so much so that he also chose his own law firm to act as the transaction advisor. The deal between Safaricom, Apiero and SIH is a business transaction between Adani, Jayesh and Adil disguised as a public transaction but has zero incentive to the people of Kenya. Adani, Jayesh and Adil will control the entire medical sector in Kenya to the prejudice of other players and kill competition. Jayesh Hospitals will have priority on SHA payments & most probably will be inflated medical bills not to say that they will outsource most services to companies in India.

Now that Safaricom itself has confirmed the deal, what the heck!

The Ministry of Health awarded the Digitization of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to Safaricom at a cost of 104B

Chairman of Safaricom is Ruto’s Private Lawyer, Buddy and Confidante – Billionaire Adil Khawaja

Safcom has however been forced to partner with 2 other companies. Apeiro from Abu Dhabi which has been brought on board by owner of Bliss and LifeCare Jayesh Saini, a known Healthcare Billionaire Tenderprenuer

His father owns Nairobi West Hospital. All Police are treated at Bliss with referrals to Nairobi West

The other company is Convergence Limited, (Kenyan) which used to be under Duale and his friends but Nick is now the major shareholder

Last year, they got a 200M KPA tender and delivered hot air. Aside from David Ndii’s wife, Rufus Marundu Maina the other Director, is the Legal Head, Africare grp

Africare owns Bliss and LifeCare. Maina’s and Saini’s office is at Arch Place, Nyangumi lane, Kilimani

Safaricom refused the contract but were forced by their chairman Adil Khawaja who is close friends with Jayesh. Adil’s law firms are the transaction advisors and legal supporters to the SHIF project.

Out of the 104B, Safaricom will only get 10%. The rest goes to the Billionaires, including the Chicken Seller

Oh, the Communications Authority are on board b’coz the chair is Mary, Ruto’s Bff who funded him when Uhuru changed currency

What did J.M. Kariuki say again? Country of ten Billionaires and ten million Beggars?

By the way, you have until the October 12th deadline to join that SHIF Fraud

Ukiona Gafment is issuing ultimatums, know it’s fishy!

Jayesh is the owner of the following Healthcare institutions,

1. Bliss Healthcare -Outpatient

2. Medicross Healthcare -Outpatient

3. LifeCare Hospitals, Kikuyu,Migori,Eldoret,Meru and Mlolongo -Both in patients and outpatient services

4. Fertility Point where all teachers and Police officers struggling with infertility issues can’t go to other fertility clinics.

Currently they are expanding,Parklands,Kisumu and Mombasa.

5. MAKL Administrators of Teachers/Police medical cover.

6. Afrihospital Holdings Ltd newly opened,but they operate within LifeCare Eldoret and Migori.

7. Star Discovery Insurance

One of the consequences of adopting this chaotic SHIF is that all resources will be directed to private hospitals owned or controlled by ADANI, JAYESH and SAFARICOM. Peripheral public hospitals like dispensaries and health centres will collapse. The dispensaries and health centres are the primary facilities that serve Kenyans deep in the rural areas. Yet the Governors are just quite like the dunderheads they are. Governors, WAKE UP! Devolution of health services is at risk of being taken away from the Governor’s council to Jayesh’s council of crooks. Governors, if you refuse to stand up and fight SHIF, we shall blame you when our primary healthcare services will collapse. Governors and Senators, WAKE UP! The management of our health systems is being transferred to foreign businessmen while you keep quiet. Governors, WAKE UP! You are stealing and sleeping too much. Amkeni, tunaibiwa! Dr. Umesh Saini has three children: Dr. Umesh Chandra Mina, Umesh Chandra Tina, and the well-known Jayesh Saini. Dr. Mina and her sister Tina manage Nairobi West Hospital alongside their father, Dr. Saini. Jayesh, on the other hand, runs his own enterprises independently of his family. He is the owner of Bliss Healthcare, the LifeCare Group of Hospitals, and various other businesses, including pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, he handles the political aspects of their ventures. Jayesh and his family, including his wife who is a pharmacist, have security provided by members of the Presidential Unit, a personal recommendation from the president. Much like Adani hails from Gujarat, the Saini family is from Rajasthan. Although President Ruto does not use the hospital, his family—his children June, Nick, his wife, and entertainer George Kimutai—frequently visit. They have access to a private parking area, shared with Dr. Saini, which leads to an exclusive elevator that takes them directly to the VVIP section on the 8th floor. list of companies owned by Ruto through his proxy Jayesh Saini. June Ruto and Cullen Ruto are in their payroll each earning Ksh 885,000 per month for EACH and every company listed below. 1. Metco 2. Lifecare foundation 3. Ivf fertility point(Run by Rachel Ruto) 4. Harmony 5. Medicross 6. Surge energy(Gas manufacturer) 7. Dinlas pharma 8. Africare global business ventures 9. Newcom Kenya Ltd 10. In-bet Kenya(Betting company) 11. Prospect peace Institute(Public policy Research company that gets many govt tenders) 12. Clarity petroleum 13. Var advertising And many others.. It’s a group of over 20 pharmaceutical companies all with govt tenders. I work in one of them but please hide ID

JAYESH UMESH SAINI HOSPITAL WEB Jayesh Umesh Saini, the owner of Nairobi West Hospital, remains largely enigmatic. Rumors suggest he is closely aligned with India’s Adani Group and is a key figure behind Kenya’s upcoming SHIF, which will replace NHIF starting October 1st.

■ He holds a directorship without shares in Bliss Healthcare Ltd, owned by UAE-based Mayfair Healthcare Holdings Ltd.

■ Umesh Chandra Saini serves as the controlling director of The Nairobi West Hospital College of Health Sciences Ltd.

■ Jayesh Umesh Saini has no shares in Bliss Healthcare (K) Ltd, but Bliss Healthcare and Administrators LLC (UAE) and his Kenyan ally, Madni Ali Asif Ansari, are listed as equal shareholders.

■ Krishna Umesh Chandra Saini and Umesh Chandra Saini are the controlling shareholders of Nairobi West Hospital Ltd after acquiring shares from Stanley Mutungi Muguongo and Andrew Kanyi Gachi.

■ At Lifecare Hospitals (K) Ltd, Jayesh Umesh Saini is listed without shares, while Lifecare Hospital Ltd and Singapore’s New Age Management Consultants hold the controlling stake.