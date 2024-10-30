Businessman Salim Frejus Hector Joyau Ahossi detained over KSH 712 million gold scam

A Nairobi court detains businessman Salim Frejus Hector Joyau Ahossi for 10 days pending an investigation into a Ksh 712 million gold scam, where he allegedly defrauded Canadian national Maxime Harouna Sawadogo in a high-stakes scheme.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Sawadogo was lured by Ahossi, whom he met in 2022 at a church in Canada, with promises of lucrative returns from African gold sales involving Belgian buyers.

Over two years, Sawadogo claims to have transferred approximately USD5.47 million, only to face repeated delays tied to “policy changes” in Ghana, “customs issues” in Dubai and finally, the alleged relocation of the gold to Kenya.

In court, Charles Odhiambo, representing the DCI, noted Ahossi’s dual Beninese and Canadian affiliations and his lack of fixed residence in Kenya as factors making him a flight risk.