Uhuru Orders Budget Cuts; See Key Government Agencies To Suffer Massive Cuts; CDF, Devolution

In order to balance the budget the government has moved to cut allocations to key government ministries and agencies, see list of key reductions;

1. Devolution ministry (Sh6 billion),

2. National Treasury (Sh6 billion),

3. the Information and Communication Technology ministry (Sh5.9 billion) and

4. Energy docket (Sh2.6 billion).

5. The Infrastructure ministry is set to lose Sh8.7 billion

6. Foreign Affairs ministry will lose Sh179.5 million.

7. Parliament will lose Sh5 billion

8. National Lands Commission (NLC) will lose Sh50.4 million.

9. The Vocational and Technical Training has had its budget slashed by Sh1.3 billion,

10. University Education and Research by Sh1.07 billion,

11. Early Learning and Basic Education by Sh487.3 million and

12. Teachers Service Commission (TSC) by Sh67.7 million.

13. The Auditor General’s office lost Sh110 million and

14. the Controller of Budget Sh15 million.