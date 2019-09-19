Top 3 Bet Winners on Odibets this Week

Not bad at all.

Many of us have placed silly bets that “burned” a SGR even when we suspected the last addition we made to our multibet.

Whether it’s the English Premier League, Chinese league, Serie A, or La Liga loses can be made. The thought of getting rich from betting is worth a good laugh though. More often than not, sports betting might not make you rich.

Even if you’re a master of sure bets and have researched games for the past 36 months, it might end up being a bit useless. Bet responsibly.

But 5 lucky gamblers have proven that they can always surprise and win with scary SGR bets.

Joshua Kipkemboi

Joshua Kipkemboi is one of the latest winners on Odibets who won 423,693/= with Odibets. Although he made a peculiar Arsenal bet, he managed to strike a win against 9825.66 odds. Now that’s extraOrdinary! He comes from Kipkaren in Nandi.

Agnes Nafula kutoka Kibra

Agnes bagged herself Ksh. 283,856 from a 50/= stake. The winning bet had pretty high odds of 7096.41 on 8 games. Agnes joined Odibets on July 16th but has managed to turn a tidy sum from 84 bets overall. She’s also from Trans nzoia and lives in Kibra with her husband and their children.

Nahashon Maingi

Nahashon is a friend of us at Odibets and won a big bet on 24 games with total odds of 926.56 with a 222,374.83/=. The delighted winner from the 1960 had this to say: “This is one of the best moments of my life. I studied the games, and placed a huge bet which has paid off as you can see.”