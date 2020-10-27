Safaricom to reward customers with free calls and data as it celebrates 20 years of operation

Telcoms giant Safaricom has announced it will reward its customers with one free call of up to 20 minutes within the next 30 days starting tomorrow as it marks 20 years since it was launched.

In a statement to the press on Tuesday, CEO Peter Ndegwa said it will send its customers notification to alert them of the free calls.

“Each customer will receive a notification a day before to alert them of their free call. Customers who have been on the Safaricom network for 20 years, as well as customers turning 20 this year, will also receive a free 20GB data bundle valid for 7 days,” he said.

For the next 30 days, a promotion dubbed 20@20 will enable customers to purchase 20 minutes of call time and 20MBs at Sh20.

For the next 90 days, customers purchasing personalized Tunukiwa voice offers will receive free 20 minutes to call across all networks.

Both offers are available on USSD *444# under the ‘Buy Minutes’ option.

Safaricom is this week marking 20 years since it was officially launched on October 23, 2000