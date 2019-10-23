Safaricom changes look amid early morning heist

Safaricom PLC on Wednesday, October 23, unveiled its new strategy as well as several new products at a colourful event held at the Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi.

Marking the 19th year since setting up shop in Kenya, the telco unveiled not only a new data package option but their new strategy moving forward.

Firstly, in a move that has been embraced by Kenyans, the leading communications company announced that data and airtime would no longer have expiry dates.

“Data will not be preset, you can buy as much data as you want from as low as Ksh1 and it will no longer have an expiry date, which is a world’s first,” the interim CEO, Michael Joseph, announced.

“As for voice services, all subscribers will now be able to top up any amount and get 50% bonus for calls moving forward,” he added.

He went on to outline the interface for customers to benefit from the new product offering.

“If you dial *544#, you’ll find something new. Option 1 offers NO Expiry data bundle, while Option 2 offers NO Expiry Voice and SMS bundles. You can find the other usual bundles – which expire – under option 3.”

Joseph announced what the company described as the beginning of a new journey that is in line with its customer-first approach.

Safaricom went on to outline their new service promises to their more than 33 million customers as follows:

1. We promise to serve you within 5 minutes or we will call you back.

2. Replace your SIM with ease using your voice as your password.

3. Free Wi-Fi at all our shops.

4. Get a SIM card with your number of choice for free, and activate it with a Ksh 50 top-up.

“I knew I was going to step down at some point and Bob was the right man to replace me, he understood the Safaricom DNA very well,” a tearful Joseph narrated when the late CEO, Bob Collymore’s name was brought up.

He went on to explain that the reason they had chosen to go down the new path was that they felt the time was right to start all over.

“If we were to start again now, what and how would we do it? This is why we have decided to be simple, transparent and honest with you and for you,” he stated during his address.