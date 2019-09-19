One Nandi Man Wins 423,693 From a 49/= bet on Odibets

Not bad at all.

Many of us have placed silly bets that “burned” a SGR even when we suspected the last addition we made to our multibet.

Whether it’s the English Premier League, Chinese league, Serie A, or La Liga loses can be made. The thought of getting rich from betting is worth a good laugh though. More often than not, sports betting might not make you rich.

Even if you’re a master of sure bets and have researched games for the past 36 months, it might end up being a bit useless. Bet responsibly.

But one lucky gambler with Odibets is having the best day of his life following a huge win on a football multibet over the weekend.

Joshua Kipkemboi placed a 49 bob bet to win a whopping 423,693/= with Odibets with a stake of 49/=.

But it wasn’t a straight forward winning bet as you might think.

The hotelier from the catchments of Kipkaren in Nandi erred when he tried to bet for Arsenal FC on Sunday but instead ended up picking the Arsenal female team by mistake! And it paid off.

Seems like the gods were on his side because he woke up 423,693 richer while his Arsenal friends suffered losses with Arsenal FC held 2:2 by Watford.

“This is one of the scariest bets I’ve ever placed with Odibets since I joined with a freebet. A whopping 9825.66 odd over the weekend won me 423,693/= which included the 10% win boost from Odi,” he said when asked for comment.

“May be Joshua would be kind enough to share a few tips with us next time,” chimed Daniel Macharia, the Odibets lead bookmaker.