OdiBets introduces new multibet bonus feature

Kenyan gaming firm OdiBets has introduced a new multibet bonus feature.

The promotion which is open to OdiBets customers entails increasing ones odds after they have placed their bets.

The multi-bet bonus is applied on multi-bets of 5+ (five or more) matches and the minimum odd per selection in the multi-bet is 1.5. Also the maximum stake is Sh20, 000.

Only your first multiple bet of 5+ selections [pre kick off] settled on any given day will count as a qualifying bet.

If any of the matches selected as part of your qualifying multi-bet bonus are abandoned or postponed, leaving you with less than five matches, the bet will be resulted without the multi-bet bonus.

To mark the first international break after the return of the Premier League three weeks ago, Odibets debuted a viral feature that entailed bettors being able to delete undesirable bet history from their accounts.

“Losses hurt,” said Odibets lead bookmaker, Daniel Macharia.

