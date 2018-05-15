Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe Lands New Job At Equity Bank

Immediate former Nairobi deputy governor Polycarp Igathe is the new Chief Commercial Officer At Equity Bank Group. The position seems to have been newly created to accommodate the Mt Kenya mafia son who fall out with Governor Mike Sonko over handling of pending bills and tenders at City Hall.



Igathe is a known corporate guru having worked as the CEO of the Chris Kirubi owned Haco Industries and later at Vivo Energy.

Igathe resigned after losing confidence of his boss Governor Mike Sonko. since his exit Mt Kenya mafia led by top Statehouse and Harambee house operatives have heightened silent war against Governor Sonko with Nation Media Group allegedly leading the Propaganda onslaught wby running fake stories.

Mike Sonko and his protege EALA MP Hon Simon Mbugua have linked Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to cartels fighting Sonko led Nairobi county government.

Statehouse has piled pressure on Sonko to deliver while the national government has failed in many parameters since 2013 key among them including Doctors/nurses strikes, university lecturers strike and teachers strikes. Healthcare in National facilities like KNH have totally failed while NYS is on constant rape mood with Mt Kenya cartels siphoning billions out including the latest 10billion brought to fore by National Intelligence Service.

