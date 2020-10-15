Mzuri sweets limited investment project receives immense public approval

MZURI SWEETS LTD INVESTMENT PROJECT AT KADZENGO RECEIVES IMMENSE PUBLIC APPROVAL DESPITE NOISE FROM ACTIVISTS.

Political brokers and activists like hotelier Mohammed Hersi who have been against an investment by Mzuri sweets Ltd on a reclaimed land at Kadzengo have suffered a huge blow after Key lobby groups in Kadzengo and Kilifi county at large endorsed the project citing the numerous economic and social gains the community stands to benefit once the project officially commences it’s operation.





One of the youth thanked the county Government for approving the project as it will help manage the rising numbers of unemployment rate in the county which currently stands at 65%. The kadzengo business community argued that the project is vital and key as it will position the area as an upcoming business hub and improve monetary circulation.



Seasoned activist Mohammed Hersi who had earlier opposed the project citing it lacked necessary approvals, in a facebook post on his timeline, the hotelier claimed that the project must be stopped as it was undertaken on a wetland. However,a hydrological assessment report in our possession from the County government of Kilifi shows that the site is not a gazzetted wetland by WARMA and was recommended for reclaimation for industrial use.It is alleged that cartels are now using activists and NEMA to frustrate the project. Our phone calls to Mohammed Hersi on this matter went unanswered.

A close aide to Kilifi Governor, Hon Amason Kingi who sought anonymity revealed that the governor is determined to see completion of the project and many more come to the region in line with his manifesto and President Uhuru’s big 4 agenda which encompasses manufacturing as a pillar.