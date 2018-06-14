Jubilee Supporters To Cry A River As Government Moves To Kill Small Business

By Caleb Simba

Oppresive Budget:

Exercise duty for vehicles above 2000cc Diesel and 3000cc Petrol increased from 20% to 30%.

Mobile Money transfer charges increased from 10% to 20%.

Sacco Dividends imposed a tax of 10%.

That after paying PAYE of 33.3% and you have denied yourself to save something for your future in Sacco expecting to earn from dividends they now want those dividends for themselves…

Why are we oppressing Kenyans this much?