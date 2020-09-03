Iconic Sabina Joy to make a comeback as government seeks to reopen clubs in a pilot project

The Nairobi’s iconic Sabina Joy club is set to make a major comeback after having its doors closed for a long period of time.

The club is set to have its doors reopened for its customers once more as government seeks to reopen bars and clubs in a pilot project after a longer closure due to Covid-19.

As a way of ensuring safety during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the government has asked Liquor Welfare Group to pick two clubs for a pilot project, which will pave way for reopening of other clubs should the project work out.

Sabina Joy located at Ambassador area along Moi Avenue and the Green Club along Latema Road in Nairobi are the clubs that will be reopened, with a new face following renovations that are being done to ensure social distancing rules among customers.

Sabina Joy and Green Club are stepping up their efforts to have the bars ready for the project including setting up hand sanitisation points and fitting perspex screens to separate tables.

East African Breweries Limited is also involved in the initiative to ensure bar operators meet the set protocols.

A news story done by Citizen TV on Wednesday showed how the two clubs are working on the final touches to have their doors reopened again.

While in the clubs, the customers will maintain a 1.5 meters social distance, have their face masks on and wash their hands.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered closure of all bars and clubs as a measure of helping combat Covid-19.