How to deposit into OdiBets using M-pesa and earn bonuses

OdiBets covers all the top sporting events in the world. This includes Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Ice hockey and winter sports among others. Apart from football betting, one can also place bets on the results of major tennis and basketball matches.

Other supported betting includes placing odds on rugby and handball matches, cricket, snooker and golf. Interestingly, your winnings are based on real time. You can play the games for free using the OdiBets FREEBET or bet real money and win. You can transfer your winnings straight to your MPESA account, instantly and at any time, whenever you want. Additionally, OdiBets guarantees to pay out on all winning bets with a maximum payout of up to KES1,000,000 per bet.

The first step in betting using OdiBets starts with registering and making a deposit. Below is the easiest way to do this:

Go to M-PESA Menu on your phone

Select Lipa na M-PESA

Select Pay Bill

Enter the business number 290680

Account number/ name is ODI

Enter the amount to transfer to your OdiBets account

Enter your MPESA PIN

Confirm that all the details are correct, then press Send

Wait for an Mpesa Transaction confirmation SMS

Your OdiBets account will be credited automatically. You will then receive a confirmation message from OdiBets for the deposit transaction.

e.g. Hi Brian, Ksh 800 received in your OdiBets account. MPESA REF: M1SAK34DH. Your Odi Balance is Ksh 800. Visit www.odibets.com or sms Games to 29680 to play.

Interestingly, after making your first deposit of the day, you will receive a bonus credicted in your OdiBets account – The bonus is equivalent to the Mpesa transaction charges of the amount deposited.

1). After registering successfully, check on the top area of the OdiBets website and select the sport you want. For instance, you may choose soccer or the OdiLeague.

2). Once you make a selection, the available matches wil appear and you will choose how and where you want to place your bet.

3). Bear in mind that every match you select will be added onto a slip of multi-bet.

4). Ensure that the total odds of your bet/multibet is more than 1.3 so that you do not go at a loss due to the current Withholding Tax implemented on all bets by KRA.

5). Select and confirm your bet. If you have already done this successfully, you will notiice that you have received a 10% bonus on your bets.

To on https://odibets.com/account to deposit and play now!