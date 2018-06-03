Historic moment as President Kenyatta flags off Kenya’s first crude oil exports

LOKICHAR, TURKANA COUNTY, 3rd JUNE 2017, (PSCU) — President Uhuru Kenyatta today declared a “great day for Kenya” as he flagged off the first consignmennt of crude oil destined for export from Kenya, which will lead to oil becoming a major contributor to the nation’s economy.

The President flagged off trucks loaded with crude oil from Ngamia 8, in the Turkana oil fields as part of the Early Oil Pilot Scheme.

“A great day for Kenya,” the President wrote in the visitor’s book on arrival at Ngamia in the Turkana heartland.

Kenya is using the Early Oil Pilot Scheme, which will soon be followed by the Full Field Development phase, to establish itself as a crude oil exporter in the region and provide valuable information for future exploration and development.

“This flag-off event and the anticipated implementation of the Early Oil Pilot (EOP) Scheme marks the beginning of a long and fruitful journey,” said President Kenyatta