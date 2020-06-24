Harambee SACCO gets a relief as cooperative bank helps in instant card issuance to its members

One of the leading Savings & Credit Co-operatives in Kenya, Harambee Sacco has today launched instant card-issuance to members.

This means that members of Harambee Sacco can, from today apply for and instantly receive a Visa Debit card and immediately start using the card to transact in the usual way at any Visa-branded outlet including ATMs, Co-op Bank Agents or to shop at Visa-branded outlets and online stores.

This instant card-issue system is enabled by the Co-operative Bank. It gives the Sacco the capability to print Visa Debit Cards right at the branch, at that very moment a customer applies for a card.

This is a first for Saccos and a huge change from the current practice where members have to wait for up to two weeks to receive their Visa debit cards.

Harambee Sacco is one of the largest Saccos in Africa with over 70 thousand members, an asset base of Ksh 30 Billion, and runs 6 branches spread across the country.

Speaking at the launch held at the head office of the Sacco – Harambee Sacco House, the Chairman of Harambee Sacco Mr. Macloud Malonza lauded the partnership between Harambee Sacco and Co-operative Bank that enabled the new solution, which will significantly boost convenience for Sacco members saying;

“The launch of this instant card issuance is timely, indeed overdue, as it will greatly enhance convenience for our members who from today no longer have to wait for weeks before they receive their cards.

Furthermore, this instant issuing of cards is consistent with Government guidelines intended to minimize the use of cash in favor of cashless transactions in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. As a Sacco, we invite our members who do not as yet have debit cards to visit our branches and apply.”

Speaking at the same function, the Director of Co-operatives Banking at Co-op Bank, Vincent Marangu said, “This launch is the latest among various digital banking solutions provided by the bank to enhance the efficiency of Co-operative Societies for the benefit of their members and prosperity of the Co-operative Movement at large.

This instant card issuing solution will be rolled out to all Saccos that are providing Visa Debit cards to members through the Bank.”

With the roll-out of instant card issuance, Co-op Bank will extend this service to millions of Kenyans through the regulated Saccos in Kenya.