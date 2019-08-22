Governor Lee Kinyanjui pleads with the government over Keroche misery to avoid job loss

Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has come to the aid of over 500 Keroche employees at risk of being rendered jobless.

Through his Twitter page, Governor Kinyanjui defended the employees noting, that the quest to enhance tax collection must be balanced with the need to protect businesses and save jobs.

“The quest to enhance tax collection must be balanced with the need to protect businesses and save jobs. We must encourage a tax system that enhances compliance while appreciating the economic realities that businesses operate in,” Kinyanjui stated.

According to Kinyanjui, KRA’s treatment of local investors is more likely to force some to shut down their businesses or withdraw from the Kenyan market.

He, therefore, insisted that the owners, Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja, should be treated with decorum to avoid massive job losses.

The company is a major employer in Naivasha and the entire region.

While there may be tax matters that require redress, it would be an act of utmost betrayal to Kenyans who have built their businesses over the years, to be reduced to fugitives.