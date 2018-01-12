Now, There Are Governors And Then There Is Kivutha Kibwana- The Good Prof Is Overworking

Kivutha Kibwana is over working!

MAKUENI FRESH milk hits the Market

Makueni has now joined the league of milk producers with the commissioning of Kikima Dairy Plant.

The plant has a capacity to process and pack 300 litres per hour and 6600 litres in a day.

Kikima Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society which owns the facility has already made contact with several supermarkets which will stock MAKUENI FRESH milk, among them Mulleys, Naivas, Ngooni and Jimeli.

Makueni produces 18 Million litres of milk annually against a demand of 340Million litres which guarantees market for MAKUENI FRESH.

