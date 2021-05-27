Good News as Tecno ranks 6 among most admired brands in Africa

TECNO has been ranked at number 6 among the TOP 100 brands on the African continent, marking another prestigious recognition of the brand’s leadership in Africa.

Brand Africa 100 is Africa’s most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa.

The study is based on a study by Geopoll across 28 countries spanning all the five economic regions and analysis and ranking by Kantar and Brand Leadership which Collectively account for over 80% of the population and over 80% of the GDP of Africa.

The 2021 survey was conducted between March and April 2021 and yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 3,500 unique brands applauding TECNO for a strategic decision to focus on Africa.

Since its establishment, its core strategy was to focus on sub-Saharan Africa, where cell phone penetration was very low and was largely ignored by global cell phone manufacturers.

The aim was to bring a cell phone that would suit African consumers and improve the lives of as many people in Africa as possible by bridging the digital gap through technology and innovation.

The brand has since then set numerous records that define its success and popularity.

TECNO was the first to launch dual SIM cards in Africa over a decade ago to solve the expensive data-roaming problem and the complexity of mobile connections. TECNO was also the first to develop longer-lasting batteries that provided 72 hours of battery life to solve the power supply issues.

Tecno brand spokesperson said that they were very honoured to be listed again amongst African’s Best Brands ranking this year and to be part of the key contributor to the development of African business while Shouldering African consumers’ trust and great support

He further added that they will keep the momentum to continuously unlock Tecno’s best of contemporary products and technologies for consumers across Africa and inspire them to pursue a better life with mobile technology innovations.

The brand was the first to bring dark-skin camera solutions and the best Camera phone for the continent, which is now a recognized leader in this regard at global level.

After more than a decade of commitment and consistency in Africa, the rewards are finally falling in place; Counterpoint Research ranked TECNO as Africa’s Top1 smartphone brand in 2020, stating that TECNO made its breakthroughs in mobile photography technology and continued investment in the market throughout the pandemic despite a challenging year.

TECNO has once again come out tops, becoming a leading player in mid to high-end mobile brand segments in Africa.

TECNO is the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21 and a champions league finalist in 2020-2021 race.

For more information, please visit www.tecno-mobile.com.