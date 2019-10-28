Goldenscape merges with Silverstone Property sellers in agribusiness

From farmers to property owners – Here is how.

Local agribusiness company Goldenscape has merged with Silverstone Property sellers to enable investors own land in addition to leasing greenhouses.

The offer will see investors own land in prime spots in major towns in Kenya by contributing 85 per cent of Sh500,000 capital of the home through roll over from their Agribusiness returns and pay in flexible instalments.

“We decided to merge the two projects owing to the demand we have from our clients, who have enjoyed returns from the green houses,” said Goldenscape Group chairman Peter Wangai.

The company plans to launch their agribusiness model of land ownership countrywide after a successful 100- acre pilot phase in Laikipia County which started in April last year. The move comes after the firm successfully rolled out the lease a greenhouse project where more than 500 investors took up the opportunity that has seen them earn more than Sh30 million from sale of horticultural produce grown in their leased greenhouses.

Apart from greenhouse management, the firm sells the groceries on behalf of the owners, partnering with more than 3,000 grocery stores to stock and sell the produce.