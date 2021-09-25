How to challenge yourself financially; avoid wash wash

HOW TO CHALLENGE YOURSELF FINANCIALLY

1. Convert your monthly salary into a global currency, the US Dollar or the Sterling Pound to see how you are fairing on globally

2. Break down how much you earn per hour. How is your pay hourly?

3. Ask yourself besides paying bills, what else are you doing with your money?

4. Ask yourself are you working for your money or is money working for you?

5. Ask yourself what do you spend the most of your money on? Things that appreciate or depreciate?

6. Ask yourself if you take loans to pay loans and why?

7. Calculate how much debt you owe; student, business or personal debt and come up with a plan to be debt free

8. Come up with an estimate of how much your talent/skill/potential is worth if you were to do it to your optimum and be paid for it

9. Look at your friends. Do they encourage you to waste money or to be wise with money?

10. Ask yourself what long-term project do you have and what steps are you taking to finance it?

11. Be honest and list down your financial strengths and weaknesses

12. Ask yourself which problem in the world you can solve or need you can meet that can make you money

13. Review your hours. What consumes much of your personal time? Football, porn, sleeping, drinking, social media, chatting, learning online, sharpening your skill?

14. Look around you and ask yourself what is the net worth of your network? Are you surrounding yourself with people who challenge you

15. Ask yourself what is the greatest threat to your finances? Women, laziness, alcohol, lavish living, mismanagement, over spending?

By FLAMES OF WISDOM via Facebook.

Time to challenge yourself, you have what it takes to defeat poverty, its all in your head, just your mindset and boom you got it!