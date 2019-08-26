Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

DP Ruto ally Kirinyaga MP Wangui Ngirici exposed for not paying her staff at Mt Kenya TV

DP Ruto ally Kirinyaga MP Wangui Ngirici exposed for not paying her staff at Mt Kenya TV

Leave a Comment

Local media station Mt Kenya TV employees are going through tough economic times as they haven’t received their salaries for four months now. Considering that the station was launched just 8 months ago, it means that the employees have only been paid 4 months of their time there. To make matters worse, many of the top anchors were poached from other leading media houses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies