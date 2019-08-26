DP Ruto ally Kirinyaga MP Wangui Ngirici exposed for not paying her staff at Mt Kenya TV

Local media station Mt Kenya TV employees are going through tough economic times as they haven’t received their salaries for four months now. Considering that the station was launched just 8 months ago, it means that the employees have only been paid 4 months of their time there. To make matters worse, many of the top anchors were poached from other leading media houses.

The Staff was warned that if they leave the station, then they have forfeited their unpaid dues for the 4 months. Such ways of treating employees should be Shunned and these kind of employers deserve nothing less than to be put behind bars for exploitation. #HarassmentAtMtKenyaTV — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) August 26, 2019

Have you ever had a Situation where the NHIF, NSSF amd PAYE has been deducted from your salary by the employer but then these agencies still come after you that you haven't been paying the amount? Well, at Mt.Kenya TV, this seems to be the order of the day. #HarassmentAtMtKenyaTV — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) August 26, 2019

#HarassmentAtMtKenyaTV What i know All that @WanguiNgirici is thinking of is how to become the next Kirinyaga Governor yet her employees are subjected to harshly environment in the workplace. @Nyasirwa @Asamoh_ @Disembe @leemakwiny pic.twitter.com/kMuk9YUJUv — THOMAS (@MiregwaThomas) August 26, 2019

It is very Heartbreaking that even after raising the issues about the Mt.Kenya TV employees being harassment and unpaid, The Media Council of Kenya & Kenya Union of Journalists are still quiet on this issue. Why are they silent? Have they been intimidated?#HarassmentAtMtKenyaTV https://t.co/BYh3ZidGww pic.twitter.com/XyIUrVFohQ — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) August 26, 2019

It's surprising to see the kind of treatment employees are currently receiving considering how the station promised the poached top media personalities a good life there. #HarassmentAtMtKenyaTV pic.twitter.com/MFIMlFsb8T — Name Cannot be Blank. (@ItsClichy) August 26, 2019

Which kind of action should be taken against deviant employers?#HarassmentAtMtKenyaTV pic.twitter.com/RsAoIEXofl — I'm A 👑 🌟 (@KaleeBaee) August 26, 2019

This is an employer who threatens that if you leave you forfeit the unpaid 4 months of salary. What are these people expected to do? They have families to feed and probably are servicing loans.#HarassmentAtMtKenyaTV @KTNNewsKE @VictorMocherehttps://t.co/wUqjn1Wii6 — Voice of Reason (@KoechMmanuel) August 26, 2019